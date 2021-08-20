Dr. Brian Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Friedman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brian Friedman, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from University of the Witwatersrand and is affiliated with Research Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center, Miami County Medical Center and Olathe Medical Center.
Dr. Friedman works at
Midwest Heart and Vascular Specialists - Overland Park5100 W 110th St Fl 2, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 386-3099Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Midwest Heart & Vascular Specialists - Kansas City2330 E Meyer Blvd Ste T509, Kansas City, MO 64132 Directions (816) 378-5539Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Research Medical Center
- Menorah Medical Center
- Miami County Medical Center
- Olathe Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Friedman is such a caring and kind man. He truly is patient and will explain anything you may not understand. I'm so glad he got my case when I was in the hospital.
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1538115522
- Johannesburg Hospital - South Africa
- Johannesburg Hospital - South Africa
- Johannesburg Hospital - South Africa
- University of the Witwatersrand
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Friedman has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Sinus Tachycardia and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.