Overview

Dr. Brian Foulk, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cherry Tree, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Conemaugh Miners Medical Center, Indiana Regional Medical Center and Punxsutawney Area Hospital.



Dr. Foulk works at Primary Health Network in Cherry Tree, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.