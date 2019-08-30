Dr. Brian Forsythe, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Forsythe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Forsythe, DO
Overview
Dr. Brian Forsythe, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth.
Dr. Forsythe works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Brandi L. Sinclair Lpc PA5910 N Central Expy Ste 1820, Dallas, TX 75206 Directions (469) 680-3632
- 2 5307 E Mockingbird Ln Ste 915, Dallas, TX 75206 Directions (210) 216-1310
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CompPsych
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Forsythe?
I have been treated by Dr Forsythe for several years. He is knowledgeable about medications and a pioneer in the use of TMZ. Most important to me, however, is that he is a good person and trustworthy.
About Dr. Brian Forsythe, DO
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1770668899
Education & Certifications
- UT Southwestern Medical Center
- Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
- Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Forsythe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Forsythe accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Forsythe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Forsythe works at
Dr. Forsythe has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Forsythe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Forsythe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forsythe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Forsythe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Forsythe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.