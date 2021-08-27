Overview

Dr. Brian Flynn, MD is an Urology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Poudre Valley Hospital, Uchealth Highlands Ranch Hospital, UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.



Dr. Flynn works at UCHealth Anschutz Outpatient Pavilion in Aurora, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Neurogenic Bladder and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.