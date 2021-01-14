Dr. Brian Flowers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flowers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Flowers, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Flowers, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in York, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS and is affiliated with Upmc Memorial and WellSpan York Hospital.
Dr. Flowers works at
Locations
-
1
Wellspan - York Hospital1001 S George St, York, PA 17403 Directions (717) 812-2420
-
2
York Ent. Associates924 Colonial Ave Ste E, York, PA 17403 Directions (717) 843-9089
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Memorial
- WellSpan York Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Flowers?
Dr. Flowers was very personable and talked to me not over me explaining things in a way I could understand. I was lucky when I got my appointment with him. All other staff we polite and cordial. The facilities were impeccable.
About Dr. Brian Flowers, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1427037985
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flowers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flowers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flowers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flowers works at
Dr. Flowers has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Dizziness and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flowers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Flowers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flowers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flowers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flowers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.