Overview

Dr. Brian Flowers, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in York, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS and is affiliated with Upmc Memorial and WellSpan York Hospital.



Dr. Flowers works at WellSpan York Hospital Trauma Services & Critical Care in York, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Dizziness and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.