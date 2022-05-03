Overview

Dr. Brian Flanagan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Uptown and Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Flanagan works at Unified Pain Mgmt. in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.