Dr. Brian Flaherty, MD

Oncology
4.5 (11)
Overview

Dr. Brian Flaherty, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their fellowship with Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center

Dr. Flaherty works at Perlmutter Cancer Center - Sunset Park in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Perlmutter Cancer Center - Sunset Park
    5718 2nd Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220
    9920 4th Ave Ste 311, Brooklyn, NY 11209

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Maimonides Medical Center
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Autoimmune Diseases
Bladder Cancer
Anemia
Autoimmune Diseases
Bladder Cancer

Treatment frequency



Anemia
Autoimmune Diseases
Bladder Cancer
Bleeding Disorders
Bone Marrow Biopsy
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 25, 2020
    Nicest Doctor anyone could meet. Listens to his patients. Extremely kind. Would be lost without his help. So grateful he is my doctor.
    About Dr. Brian Flaherty, MD

    Oncology
    English
    1083666846
    Education & Certifications

    Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
    Lutheran Med Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Flaherty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Flaherty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Flaherty works at Perlmutter Cancer Center - Sunset Park in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Flaherty’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Flaherty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flaherty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flaherty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flaherty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

