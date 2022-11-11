Dr. Brian Fitzpatrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fitzpatrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Fitzpatrick, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brian Fitzpatrick, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ.
Dr. Fitzpatrick works at
Surgsys LLC7301 E 2nd St Ste 106, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 425-8004
Lincoln Wellness and Family Care PC19841 N 27th Ave Ste 304, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (623) 562-5050
- 3 7242 E Osborn Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 425-8004
Barrow Neurosurgical Associates Ltd1875 W Frye Rd Ste 300, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 917-5600
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Arizona Medical Network
- Arizona PHCS
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Indian Health Service
- Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
Absolutely the most fantastic Neurosurgeon. He has preformed surgery on me three times and once on my husband. If we ever need additional neurosurgery this is the only surgeon I will go to. He is a first class surgeon and his office is also first class and truly cares for you. Please see him before you ever consider any other.
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1740276138
Dr. Fitzpatrick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fitzpatrick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fitzpatrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fitzpatrick works at
Dr. Fitzpatrick has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fitzpatrick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Fitzpatrick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fitzpatrick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fitzpatrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fitzpatrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.