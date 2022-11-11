Overview

Dr. Brian Fitzpatrick, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ.



Dr. Fitzpatrick works at Barrow Brain And Spine in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ and Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.