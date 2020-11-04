Dr. Brian Fishero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fishero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Fishero, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Fishero, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center and St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Fishero works at
Locations
-
1
University of Virginia Neurosurgery1215 Lee St, Charlottesville, VA 22908 Directions (434) 924-3627
-
2
Kenneth Olshansky Ltd5875 Bremo Rd Ste 212, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 525-4233
-
3
LewisGale Physicians Orthopedics - Knotbreak Rd101 Knotbreak Rd, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 444-4020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
- Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fishero?
Dr. Fishero is extremely knowledgeable and highly skilled. He accurately diagnosed and removed my nasal polyps. The procedure alleviated a severe blockage (I could not breathe through my left nostril) and I am now able to smell for the 1st time in 3+ years. I highly recommend Dr. Fishero.
About Dr. Brian Fishero, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1356665830
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fishero has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fishero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fishero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fishero works at
Dr. Fishero has seen patients for Sinusitis, Vertigo and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fishero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fishero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fishero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fishero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fishero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.