Dr. Brian Feldman, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (35)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brian Feldman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They completed their residency with Yale University

Dr. Feldman works at Boca Raton Psychiatric Group in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Boca Raton Psychiatric Group
    7100 Camino Real Ste 401, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 368-8998

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 35 ratings
Patient Ratings (35)
5 Star
(32)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Feb 08, 2022
Dr Feldman as by far the best I have ever been to. Very professional expertise in medication assessment. Listens and its caring
Christine — Feb 08, 2022
About Dr. Brian Feldman, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1336243716
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Yale University
Internship
  • Suny
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Brian Feldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Feldman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Feldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Feldman works at Boca Raton Psychiatric Group in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Feldman’s profile.

Dr. Feldman has seen patients for Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

35 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

