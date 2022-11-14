Dr. Brian Feinstein, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Feinstein, DO
Overview
Dr. Brian Feinstein, DO is a Dermatologist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Feinstein works at
Locations
Feinstein Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery6140 Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 498-4407
Feinstein Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery4205 W Atlantic Ave # B-201, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Directions (561) 498-4407
Hospital Affiliations
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I consider myself so fortunate to have discovered Feinstein Dermatology. I have now been a patient for five years, and they never cease to amaze me. In my book they are A FIVE STAR PLUS ORGANIZATION! Everyone, and I do mean EVERYONE in the organization, from the individual who greets you in the lobby to the doctors, and all the folks who assist in the treatments are all FANTASTIC. I recently had a four-and-a-half-hour procedure. It was complicated, and at least five people plus the doctor took care of me. The care, concern and kindness were amazing. It was hard to believe how well I was taken care of! I have been to the office many times, and in every case people were magnificent. I would especially like to commend: Dr. Feinstein, his great wife, Becky, Priscilla, Amber, Melinda. Aaron, Jenny, the surgical coordinator, the folks at both the front desk, the checkout desk, and folks who answer the phones. People are so kind, polite and concerned in every way. THEY GET MY HIGHEST RATING!
About Dr. Brian Feinstein, DO
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780802595
Education & Certifications
- Broward General Medical Center
- Nova Southeastern University Affiliated Hospitals
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Nova Southeasstern University
- Dermatology and Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feinstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feinstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feinstein has seen patients for Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feinstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Feinstein speaks Spanish.
155 patients have reviewed Dr. Feinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feinstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feinstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feinstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.