Dermatology
20 years of experience
Dr. Brian Feinstein, DO is a Dermatologist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.

Dr. Feinstein works at Feinstein Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Feinstein Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery
    6140 Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33484
    Feinstein Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery
    4205 W Atlantic Ave # B-201, Delray Beach, FL 33445

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Delray Medical Center

Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Actinic Keratosis
Ringworm
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Actinic Keratosis
Ringworm

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Infections Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Phototherapy Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Visual Migraine Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Nov 14, 2022
    I consider myself so fortunate to have discovered Feinstein Dermatology. I have now been a patient for five years, and they never cease to amaze me. In my book they are A FIVE STAR PLUS ORGANIZATION! Everyone, and I do mean EVERYONE in the organization, from the individual who greets you in the lobby to the doctors, and all the folks who assist in the treatments are all FANTASTIC. I recently had a four-and-a-half-hour procedure. It was complicated, and at least five people plus the doctor took care of me. The care, concern and kindness were amazing. It was hard to believe how well I was taken care of! I have been to the office many times, and in every case people were magnificent. I would especially like to commend: Dr. Feinstein, his great wife, Becky, Priscilla, Amber, Melinda. Aaron, Jenny, the surgical coordinator, the folks at both the front desk, the checkout desk, and folks who answer the phones. People are so kind, polite and concerned in every way. THEY GET MY HIGHEST RATING!
    Ed R (not a relative) — Nov 14, 2022
    • Dermatology
    • 20 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1780802595
    Broward General Medical Center
    Nova Southeastern University Affiliated Hospitals
    Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Nova Southeasstern University
    Dermatology and Family Practice
    Dr. Brian Feinstein, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Feinstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Feinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Feinstein works at Feinstein Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery in Delray Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Feinstein's profile.

    Dr. Feinstein has seen patients for Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feinstein on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    155 patients have reviewed Dr. Feinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feinstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feinstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feinstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

