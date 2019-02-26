Dr. Feehan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Feehan, DO
Overview
Dr. Brian Feehan, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Maplewood, NJ. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Feehan works at
Locations
-
1
Empire Medical Urgentcare Center LLC264 Boyden Ave, Maplewood, NJ 07040 Directions (973) 761-5200
-
2
iCare Internal Medicine55 Morris Ave Ste 100, Springfield, NJ 07081 Directions (973) 788-5170
-
3
Riverside Pediatric Group195 Cortlandt St, Belleville, NJ 07109 Directions (973) 759-1221
-
4
Empire Medical Associates PC.5 Franklin Ave Ste 302, Belleville, NJ 07109 Directions (973) 759-1221
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I just went in and saw Dr. Feehan today, as a follow up from an appointment with Dr. Pasley. I also see Dr. Jacob-Issac in the same building. These doctors are all very direct and helpful. I would highly recommend them for your care. Dr. Feehan explained everything to me when I had questions, and new exactly what to do/where to send me next. I didn't know very much about what was going on and he walked me through it, step by step. He was kind and knowledgable, very good at his job!
About Dr. Brian Feehan, DO
- Cardiology
- English
- 1457513319
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feehan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feehan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feehan works at
Dr. Feehan has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feehan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Feehan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feehan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feehan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feehan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.