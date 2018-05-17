Dr. Fay has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Fay, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Fay, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Grand Island, NE. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with Brodstone Healthcare, Chi Health Good Samaritan, Columbus Community Hospital, Faith Regional Health Services, Great Plains Health, Jennie M. Melham Memorial Medical Center, Kearney County Hospital, Lexington Regional Health Center, Mary Lanning Healthcare, Memorial Community Health, Norton County Hospital, Phelps Memorial Health Center, Smith County Memorial Hospital, Tri Valley Health System and Valley County Health System.
Dr. Fay works at
Locations
-
1
Internal Medical Associates of Grand Island P. C.729 N Custer Ave, Grand Island, NE 68803 Directions (308) 382-9266
Hospital Affiliations
- Brodstone Healthcare
- Chi Health Good Samaritan
- Columbus Community Hospital
- Faith Regional Health Services
- Great Plains Health
- Jennie M. Melham Memorial Medical Center
- Kearney County Hospital
- Lexington Regional Health Center
- Mary Lanning Healthcare
- Memorial Community Health
- Norton County Hospital
- Phelps Memorial Health Center
- Smith County Memorial Hospital
- Tri Valley Health System
- Valley County Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He is a very personal and caring doctor. Treated me like a friend rather than just a patient.
About Dr. Brian Fay, MD
- Rheumatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1578778338
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY
Frequently Asked Questions
