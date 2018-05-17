Overview

Dr. Brian Fay, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Grand Island, NE. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with Brodstone Healthcare, Chi Health Good Samaritan, Columbus Community Hospital, Faith Regional Health Services, Great Plains Health, Jennie M. Melham Memorial Medical Center, Kearney County Hospital, Lexington Regional Health Center, Mary Lanning Healthcare, Memorial Community Health, Norton County Hospital, Phelps Memorial Health Center, Smith County Memorial Hospital, Tri Valley Health System and Valley County Health System.



Dr. Fay works at Internal Medical Associates in Grand Island, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.