Overview

Dr. Brian Farah, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They completed their residency with Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center

Dr. Farah works at Novant Health Psychiatric Medicine Outpatient Winston Salem in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Marijuana Abuse, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Nondependent Cocaine Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Psychiatric Medicine
    175 Kimel Park Dr Ste 100, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 826-0590

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
  • Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
  • Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Brian Farah, MD

    • Psychiatry
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center
    Residency

