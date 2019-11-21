Dr. Brian Fallon, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fallon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Fallon, DPM
Overview
Dr. Brian Fallon, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Springfield, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Fallon works at
Locations
-
1
Effingham Hospital459 GA Highway 119 S, Springfield, GA 31329 Directions (912) 826-6968Friday10:00am - 3:00pm
-
2
Ankle & Foot Associates LLC204 Westside Dr, Douglas, GA 31533 Directions (912) 384-4121
-
3
Ankle & Foot Associates, LLC - Saint Marys94 Andrews Way, Saint Marys, GA 31558 Directions (912) 882-3338
-
4
Ankle and Foot Associates, LLC481 Elma G Miles Pkwy Ste C, Hinesville, GA 31313 Directions (912) 283-6471Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
-
5
Ankle & Foot Associates LLC39 Kent Rd Ste 9, Tifton, GA 31794 Directions (229) 382-3338
-
6
Ankle & Foot Associates, LLC802 Towne Park Dr Ste 400, Rincon, GA 31326 Directions (912) 826-6968
-
7
Ankle & Foot Associates, LLC1088 Bermuda Run # B, Statesboro, GA 30458 Directions (912) 826-6968
-
8
Ankle & Foot Associates, LLC - Sylvester1010 W Franklin St, Sylvester, GA 31791 Directions (229) 353-6321
-
9
Ankle & Foot Associates, LLC - Valdosta1700 N Patterson St, Valdosta, GA 31602 Directions (229) 247-7707Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
-
10
Ankle and Foot Associates, LLC1093a W Parker St, Baxley, GA 31513 Directions (912) 705-3338
-
11
Ankle and Foot Associates, LLC331 Peachtree St, Jesup, GA 31545 Directions (912) 427-9990Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
-
12
Ankle & Foot Associates, LLC - Nashville205 S Dogwood Dr, Nashville, GA 31639 Directions (229) 686-6976Thursday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
13
Ankle and Foot Associates, LLC11706 Mercy Blvd Ste 8, Savannah, GA 31419 Directions (912) 777-4604Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
-
14
Ankle & Foot Associates LLC501 W Oneida St, Waycross, GA 31501 Directions (912) 283-6471Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
15
Ankle and Foot Associates, LLC300 New River Pkwy Ste 21, Hardeeville, SC 29927 Directions (843) 208-3338Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
16
East Georgia Foot & Ankle Center-Claxton Office200 N River St, Claxton, GA 30417 Directions (912) 681-8000
-
17
Ankle & Foot Associates, LLC - Homerville1050 Valdosta Hwy, Homerville, GA 31634 Directions (912) 681-8000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
-
18
Ankle & Foot Associates, LLC - Moultrie4 Live Oak Ct, Moultrie, GA 31768 Directions (229) 247-7707Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
19
Ankle and Foot Associates, LLC246 Benjamin H Hill Dr Sw, Fitzgerald, GA 31750 Directions (229) 423-5565
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fallon?
I broke an ankle 6 months ago. It was surgically repaired by a fine physician but the incision hadn't healed. So, I was referred to a wound care clinic. The clinic never bothered to contact me until nearly 2 weeks had passed. Meanwhile, I read a review by one of Dr. Fallon's patients who raved about his wound care for her in June of 2018. Since I am an established patient of Dr. Fallon's, I made an appointment with him to see if he could help me. Within 5 minutes he diagnosed the wound problem and began a treatment. One week later, he saw me again and was pleased with my progress. Dr. Fallon and his whole staff are just exceptional. Not only are they very competent but they're all pleasant and congenial throughout every visit.
About Dr. Brian Fallon, DPM
- Podiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1407826845
Education & Certifications
- American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons
- St. John North Shores Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- State
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fallon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fallon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fallon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fallon works at
Dr. Fallon has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fallon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Fallon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fallon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fallon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fallon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.