Dr. Brian Fallon, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Dr. Brian Fallon, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Springfield, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Fallon works at Southern Surgical Providers PC in Springfield, GA with other offices in Douglas, GA, Saint Marys, GA, Hinesville, GA, Tifton, GA, Rincon, GA, Statesboro, GA, Sylvester, GA, Valdosta, GA, Baxley, GA, Jesup, GA, Nashville, GA, Savannah, GA, Waycross, GA, Hardeeville, SC, Claxton, GA, Homerville, GA, Moultrie, GA and Fitzgerald, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Effingham Hospital
    459 GA Highway 119 S, Springfield, GA 31329 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 826-6968
    Friday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Ankle & Foot Associates LLC
    204 Westside Dr, Douglas, GA 31533 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 384-4121
  3. 3
    Ankle & Foot Associates, LLC - Saint Marys
    94 Andrews Way, Saint Marys, GA 31558 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 882-3338
  4. 4
    Ankle and Foot Associates, LLC
    481 Elma G Miles Pkwy Ste C, Hinesville, GA 31313 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 283-6471
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
  5. 5
    Ankle & Foot Associates LLC
    39 Kent Rd Ste 9, Tifton, GA 31794 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (229) 382-3338
  6. 6
    Ankle & Foot Associates, LLC
    802 Towne Park Dr Ste 400, Rincon, GA 31326 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 826-6968
  7. 7
    Ankle & Foot Associates, LLC
    1088 Bermuda Run # B, Statesboro, GA 30458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 826-6968
  8. 8
    Ankle & Foot Associates, LLC - Sylvester
    1010 W Franklin St, Sylvester, GA 31791 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (229) 353-6321
  9. 9
    Ankle & Foot Associates, LLC - Valdosta
    1700 N Patterson St, Valdosta, GA 31602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (229) 247-7707
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
  10. 10
    Ankle and Foot Associates, LLC
    1093a W Parker St, Baxley, GA 31513 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 705-3338
  11. 11
    Ankle and Foot Associates, LLC
    331 Peachtree St, Jesup, GA 31545 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 427-9990
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
  12. 12
    Ankle & Foot Associates, LLC - Nashville
    205 S Dogwood Dr, Nashville, GA 31639 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (229) 686-6976
    Thursday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  13. 13
    Ankle and Foot Associates, LLC
    11706 Mercy Blvd Ste 8, Savannah, GA 31419 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 777-4604
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
  14. 14
    Ankle & Foot Associates LLC
    501 W Oneida St, Waycross, GA 31501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 283-6471
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  15. 15
    Ankle and Foot Associates, LLC
    300 New River Pkwy Ste 21, Hardeeville, SC 29927 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 208-3338
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  16. 16
    East Georgia Foot & Ankle Center-Claxton Office
    200 N River St, Claxton, GA 30417 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 681-8000
  17. 17
    Ankle & Foot Associates, LLC - Homerville
    1050 Valdosta Hwy, Homerville, GA 31634 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 681-8000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
  18. 18
    Ankle & Foot Associates, LLC - Moultrie
    4 Live Oak Ct, Moultrie, GA 31768 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (229) 247-7707
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  19. 19
    Ankle and Foot Associates, LLC
    246 Benjamin H Hill Dr Sw, Fitzgerald, GA 31750 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (229) 423-5565

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Stress Fracture of Foot
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Stress Fracture of Foot

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Contracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Acute Gout Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Antalgic Gait Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Callus
Clubfoot Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Clubfoot
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Corn
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Foot Weakness Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Neuropathy Symptoms Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Pressure Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Nerve Release Testing Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Extracorporeal Shockwave Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Callus Chevron Icon
Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hallux Limitus Chevron Icon
Hallux Rigidus Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
High Arch Chevron Icon
Ingrown Nail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Juvenile Gout Chevron Icon
Laser Nail Treatment Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Myopathic Gait Chevron Icon
Nail Care Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Nail Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Nail Dysplasia, Isolated Congenital Chevron Icon
Nail Patella Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nail Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Neuromas
Neuropathic Joints Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Toe Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Scissoring Gait Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shin Splints Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Spastic Gait Chevron Icon
Steppage Gait Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Toe Sprain Chevron Icon
Toe Syndactyly, Telecanthus - Anogenital and Renal Malformations Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brian Fallon, DPM
    • Podiatry
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1407826845
    • American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons
    • St. John North Shores Hospital
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    • State
    • Foot Surgery
