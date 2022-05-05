Dr. Brian Fabian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fabian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Fabian, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Fabian, MD is a Dermatologist in Bonita Springs, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Locations
David M Gutstein MD PA26800 S Tamiami Trl Ste 310, Bonita Springs, FL 34134 Directions (239) 949-0742
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr Fabian for 15 years and have nothing but wonderful results from him and his staff. I had a difficult Mohs procedure which he handled very well. Would recommend him for anyone looking for a great doctor.
About Dr. Brian Fabian, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1245362763
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fabian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fabian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fabian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fabian works at
Dr. Fabian has seen patients for Dermatitis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fabian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Fabian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fabian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fabian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fabian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.