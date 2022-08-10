Dr. Brian Evanson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evanson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Evanson, MD
Dr. Brian Evanson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Munster, IN. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital.
North Point Orthopaedics9445 Calumet Ave, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 836-1060Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
- Community Hospital
Appointments were easily made. His nurse Erin is very nice. Dr. Would explain what he was going to do in terms I understood without any problems. His therapist was great and made sure you knew what and why she was having you do certain exercises.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- Medical College Of Wisconsin-Hand and Upper Extremity Fellowship
- University of Toledo - Orthopaedic Surgery
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Washington University In St. Louis
- Orthopedic Surgery
