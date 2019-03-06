Dr. Brian Evans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Evans, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Evans, MD is a Burn Care Specialist in West Hills, CA. They specialize in Burn Care, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve School of Medicine|CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center, Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital and Sherman Oaks Hospital.
Dr. Evans works at
Locations
Burn Injuries, Burn Surgery, Burn Reconstruction7300 Medical Center Dr Ste 200, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 369-1264Monday7:30am - 3:00pmTuesday7:30am - 3:00pmWednesday7:30am - 3:00pmThursday7:30am - 3:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
- Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital
- Sherman Oaks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Evans is very knowledgeable and thorough with a great bedside manner which was very important to me as I was nervous about my procedure and he quickly put me at ease. Very genuine, straight forward approach and I would recommend to anyone
About Dr. Brian Evans, MD
- Burn Care
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Cornell University|Cornell University NY Hosp
- Loyola University-Stritch School of Medicine, Maywood|Medical College Of Ohio|Ny And Presby Hospital
- Loyola University
- Case Western Reserve School of Medicine|CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evans has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evans accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evans works at
Dr. Evans speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.
