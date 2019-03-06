See All Other Doctors in West Hills, CA
Dr. Brian Evans, MD

Burn Care
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brian Evans, MD is a Burn Care Specialist in West Hills, CA. They specialize in Burn Care, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve School of Medicine|CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center, Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital and Sherman Oaks Hospital.

Dr. Evans works at Grossman Burn Center in West Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Burn Injuries, Burn Surgery, Burn Reconstruction
    7300 Medical Center Dr Ste 200, West Hills, CA 91307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 369-1264
    Monday
    7:30am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
  • Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital
  • Sherman Oaks Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Burn Injuries
Skin Grafts
Bedsores
Burn Injuries
Skin Grafts
Bedsores

Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Contracture Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Electrical Burn Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Open Wound Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wound Infection Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Mar 06, 2019
    Doctor Evans is very knowledgeable and thorough with a great bedside manner which was very important to me as I was nervous about my procedure and he quickly put me at ease. Very genuine, straight forward approach and I would recommend to anyone
    CA — Mar 06, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Brian Evans, MD
    About Dr. Brian Evans, MD

    Specialties
    • Burn Care
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1932159977
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cornell University|Cornell University NY Hosp
    Residency
    • Loyola University-Stritch School of Medicine, Maywood|Medical College Of Ohio|Ny And Presby Hospital
    Internship
    • Loyola University
    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve School of Medicine|CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Evans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Evans has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Evans works at Grossman Burn Center in West Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Evans’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

