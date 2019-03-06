Overview

Dr. Brian Evans, MD is a Burn Care Specialist in West Hills, CA. They specialize in Burn Care, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve School of Medicine|CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center, Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital and Sherman Oaks Hospital.



Dr. Evans works at Grossman Burn Center in West Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.