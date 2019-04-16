Overview

Dr. Brian Evans, MD is an Urology Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with McLeod Regional Medical Center and Musc Health Florence Medical Center.



Dr. Evans works at Advanced Urology in Florence, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.