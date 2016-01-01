See All Psychiatrists in South Bend, IN
Dr. Brian Esch, MD

Psychiatry
Call for new patient details
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Brian Esch, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Esch works at Sharon R Venema, PsyD in South Bend, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sharon R Venema, PsyD
    218 W Washington St Ste 430, South Bend, IN 46601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 282-1060

About Dr. Brian Esch, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 34 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1053405779
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
