Dr. Brian Enggano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Enggano, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irving, TX. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving, Medical City Las Colinas and Texas Health Heb.
Locations
Macarthur Medical Center Irving3501 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 500, Irving, TX 75062 Directions (972) 256-3700Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
MacArthur OBGYN Euless307 Westpark Way # Tx, Euless, TX 76040 Directions (972) 256-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
- Medical City Las Colinas
- Texas Health Heb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Enggano is the best Obgyn i ever seen. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Brian Enggano, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Parkland Hosp-U Tex Sw Med Ctr
- UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR
- University of Mississippi
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Enggano has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Enggano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Enggano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Enggano has seen patients for High Risk Pregnancy, Uterine Fibroids and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Enggano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Enggano speaks Spanish.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Enggano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Enggano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Enggano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Enggano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.