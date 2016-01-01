Overview

Dr. Brian Engebrecht, MD is an Urology Specialist in Moline, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Genesis Medical Center – Silvis, Hammond-Henry Hospital, Trinity Rock Island and UnityPoint Health - Trinity Bettendorf.



Dr. Engebrecht works at John H Leno MD PC in Moline, IL with other offices in Rock Island, IL and Bettendorf, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.