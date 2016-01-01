Overview

Dr. Brian Ellis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from LOS ANGELES COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC.



Dr. Ellis works at WVU Medicine in Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Blindness, Visual Field Defects and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.