Overview

Dr. Brian Elford, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bethel Park, PA. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advanced Surgical Hospital, Jefferson Hospital and Saint Clair Hospital.



Dr. Elford works at South Hills ENT Association in Bethel Park, PA with other offices in Clairton, PA and Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.