Dr. Brian Eiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Geriatric Medicine Doctors
- NY
- New York
- Dr. Brian Eiss, MD
Dr. Brian Eiss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Eiss, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|Georgetown University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Eiss works at
Locations
-
1
Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130)525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Wellness Examination
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dupuytren's Contracture Injection
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Geriatric Assessment
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Nail and Nail Bed Infection
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vaccination
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Thyroid
- View other providers who treat Acute Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Adhesive Capsulitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Reaction
- View other providers who treat Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprains and Strains
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Neck
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Balanitis
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Bladder Diseases
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Boil
- View other providers who treat Breast Pain
- View other providers who treat Bunion
- View other providers who treat Burn Injuries
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
- View other providers who treat Canker Sore
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cholesterol Screening
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat Cold Sore
- View other providers who treat Common Cold
- View other providers who treat Confusion
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Drugs
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Counseling
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Screening
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis
- View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
- View other providers who treat Dry Skin
- View other providers who treat Dysentery
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Ear Disorders
- View other providers who treat Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Folliculitis
- View other providers who treat Fungal Infections
- View other providers who treat Geriatric Diseases
- View other providers who treat Giardiasis
- View other providers who treat Heartburn
- View other providers who treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
- View other providers who treat Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Indigestion
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Laryngitis
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Liver Damage from Alcohol
- View other providers who treat Liver Function Test
- View other providers who treat Medication Management
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Neck Muscle Strain
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Osteomalacia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis Screening
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Overactive Bladder
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Physical Examination
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Prostatitis
- View other providers who treat Purpura
- View other providers who treat Rib Fracture
- View other providers who treat Scabies
- View other providers who treat Second-Degree Burns
- View other providers who treat Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Skin Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Strep Throat
- View other providers who treat Stye
- View other providers who treat Swine Flu
- View other providers who treat Throat Pain
- View other providers who treat Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Screening
- View other providers who treat Tinea Versicolor
- View other providers who treat Tinnitus
- View other providers who treat Torticollis
- View other providers who treat Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Varicose Eczema
- View other providers who treat Venous Compression
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Eiss?
I am thoroughly impressed with Dr. Eiss. My mother is in her 80s and is living with Parkinson’s/ Dementia. She was difficult, belligerent, sarcastic and uncooperative. Dr. Eiss was incredibly patient and upon my request, he still agreed to be her primary. I liked his approach and spoke with both of us.
About Dr. Brian Eiss, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1629237235
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|Georgetown University
- Geriatric Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eiss has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eiss accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eiss works at
Dr. Eiss has seen patients for Constipation, Difficulty With Walking and Wellness Examination, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eiss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Eiss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eiss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.