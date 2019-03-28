Overview

Dr. Brian Eisner, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Cooley Dickinson Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Eisner works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA with other offices in Newton Lower Falls, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Bladder Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.