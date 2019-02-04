Overview

Dr. Brian Eddy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Eddy works at Brian Eddy MD in West Hartford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.