Dr. Brian Eddy, MD
Dr. Brian Eddy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Brian Eddy MD LLC1224 Farmington Ave, West Hartford, CT 06107 Directions (860) 313-0947
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
Think he is one of the best I have been to. He really understand that it is not easy to go to psychiatrist. Very personable, and kind. Not at all "shrinky".
About Dr. Brian Eddy, MD
- Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1063583466
Education & Certifications
- U. Conn Health Science Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
