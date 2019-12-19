Dr. Brian Dyess, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dyess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Dyess, DDS
Dr. Brian Dyess, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They completed their residency with Lsu-Charity Hospital Of New Orleans
Brian N. Dyess, DDS7777 Hennessy Blvd Ste 610, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 327-5347Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
From the moment walking into the office and meeting the great staff, to the great bedside manner of Dr. Dyess, I have not been more impressed by anyone else.
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- Lsu-Charity Hospital Of New Orleans
- Lsu Shreveport School Of Medicine
Dr. Dyess has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dyess accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dyess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Dyess. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dyess.
