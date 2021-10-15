See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Port Jefferson, NY
Dr. Brian Durkin, DO

Pain Medicine
3.5 (39)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brian Durkin, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They completed their fellowship with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Dr. Durkin works at Long Island Physician Associates in Port Jefferson, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Institute of Long Island
    635 Belle Terre Rd Ste 209, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 474-0707
  2. 2
    Long Island Physician Associates Pllc
    70 N Country Rd Ste 203, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 474-0707

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mather Hospital
  • Saint Charles Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Aspiration for Spinal Cord Cyst or Syrinx Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • We do not accept health insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Oct 15, 2021
    I didn’t have the pleasure of meeting dr durkin yet however, dr Ross Lipton is the best and most thorough neurologist I’ve ever seen. Highly recommend.
    Patricia Hayes — Oct 15, 2021
    About Dr. Brian Durkin, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790713162
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
    Residency
    • Stony Brook University Hospital
    Internship
    • University of Medicine/Dentistry
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Durkin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Durkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Durkin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Durkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Durkin works at Long Island Physician Associates in Port Jefferson, NY. View the full address on Dr. Durkin’s profile.

    Dr. Durkin has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Durkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Durkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durkin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Durkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Durkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

