Dr. Brian Dunfee, MD
Dr. Brian Dunfee, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Dunfee, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Melbourne Regional Medical Center and Rockledge Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Interventional & Vascular Center415 S WICKHAM RD, Melbourne, FL 32904 Directions (321) 253-2900
Diagnostic Imaging4 Interplex Dr Ste 209, Feasterville Trevose, PA 19053 Directions (215) 244-0138
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Melbourne Regional Medical Center
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Treatment frequency

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health First Health Plans
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Had surgeries one on each leg. From the start determining what was wrong to the fix it was a fully explained procedure. The staff from office staff through to the doctor were incredibly professional and personable. I can't recommend them high enough if you have a vascular issue that needs results.
About Dr. Brian Dunfee, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1790703213
Education & Certifications
- Boston Medical Center
- Greenwich Hosp-Yale U Sch Med
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Board Certification

A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dunfee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dunfee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Dunfee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Dunfee has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, and more.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunfee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunfee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunfee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.