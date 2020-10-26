Dr. Brian Dufner, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dufner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Dufner, DMD
Dr. Brian Dufner, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Topeka, KS.
Dufner Family Dentistry5830 SW Huntoon St, Topeka, KS 66604 Directions (785) 409-6619
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Dufner's office personnel have always been polite, efficient, professional, and capable. I would recommend his practice.
- Dentistry
- English
- 1760415061
Dr. Dufner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dufner accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dufner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dufner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dufner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dufner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dufner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.