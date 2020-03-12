Dr. Brian Duff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Duff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Duff, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital.
Dr. Duff works at
Locations
1
Pediatric Otolaryngology 830 Eddy Street Providence830 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 274-2300
2
The Ent Center of Ri LLC55 Lambert Lind Hwy, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 737-4711
3
East Greenwich1351 S County Trl Ste 303, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 885-8484
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Duff is amazing! He’s very thorough and knowledgeable. We were referred to him by our pediatrician and are very content with the care our son has received by him. I would definitely recommend him to family and friends.
About Dr. Brian Duff, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1659489714
Education & Certifications
- Mich Ear Inst-Providence Hosp
- Ill Eye & Ear Infirm-U Ill Coll Med
- U Ill Coll Med
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
