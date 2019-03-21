Dr. Brian Driscoll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Driscoll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Driscoll, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Driscoll, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital and Suburban Hospital.
Locations
Musgrove Ear Nose & Throat LLC2415 Musgrove Rd Ste 203, Silver Spring, MD 20904 Directions (301) 989-2300Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Surgcenter of Silver Spring LLC8710 Cameron St Ste 100, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Directions (301) 326-2921
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
First time I had seen Dr. Driscoll but I had seen Dr Bianchi several times in the past. I think both doctors are great. Both are easy to talk with and friendly and informed. Have never waited any significant period of time.
About Dr. Brian Driscoll, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1376573329
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
