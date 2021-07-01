Dr. Brian Drake, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Drake, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Drake, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Locations
Dean Urological302 Medical Park Dr Ste 104, Lufkin, TX 75904 Directions (936) 634-8765
Hospital Affiliations
- Woodland Heights Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I haven't been able to see this doctor in years due to my insurance coverage but still hold him as the standard of care that I wish I could see in all of my medical care. Dr Drake genuinely cares, listens and respects his patients. He addressed concerns about surgery in a patient and understanding manner. I can only hope that my coverage changes in the future, allowing me to return to the excellence in care that he showed me years ago.
About Dr. Brian Drake, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Akron Genl MC
- Akron General Medical Center
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Master's College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Drake has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drake accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Drake. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drake.
