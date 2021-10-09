Dr. Brian Drachman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drachman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Drachman, MD
Dr. Brian Drachman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Virtua Mount Holly Hospital.
Clinical Health Care Associates of New Jersey PC1865 Marlton Pike E, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Directions (856) 216-0300
Penn Presbyterian Medical Center51 N 39th St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-9189
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Drachman is a very knowledgeable on my amyloid condition doing thorough testing and help with a treatment plan. He is greatly concerned about the health and welfare of his patients leading to a better quality of life. Dr. Drachman was referred to me by Dr. Rosenberg of The Heart House in Elmer nj.
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1801827597
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Drachman has seen patients for Congestive Heart Failure, Cardiomyopathy and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drachman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
