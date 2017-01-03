Dr. Dowling has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Dowling, DPM
Overview
Dr. Brian Dowling, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cumberland, MD. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Potomac Valley Hospital and UPMC Western Maryland.
Locations
Brian G. Dowling Dpm PC600 Virginia Ave, Cumberland, MD 21502 Directions (301) 777-7780
Hospital Affiliations
- Potomac Valley Hospital
- UPMC Western Maryland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Very compassionate doctor that helped to save my foot from diabetes.
About Dr. Brian Dowling, DPM
- Podiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1316908221
Education & Certifications
- VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dowling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dowling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dowling. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dowling.
