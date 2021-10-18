Overview

Dr. Brian Douglas, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Douglas works at Brian Douglas MD in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.