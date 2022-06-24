Overview

Dr. Brian Dougherty, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Dougherty works at South Florida ENT in Miami, FL with other offices in Doral, FL and South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.