Dr. Brian Dorner, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Dorner, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital and Mount Carmel East.
Locations
Capital City Cosmetic Surgery6425 Post Rd Ste 102, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 336-9000
Brian K Dorner MD Dba Bradenton4930 Bradenton Ave, Dublin, OH 43017 Directions (614) 336-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- Mount Carmel East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I will ONLY GO TO HIM!!! He did an amazing job! I researched for years and finally picked Dr. Dorner!!! I’m the first they asked years ago to do a video testimony on my experience of Breast Augmentation, and last I seen, I am still on his website 7 years later!! “Kim from Clyde”! He is seriously amazing and I always recommend him! So far I have had 2 people also drive about 3 hours to go to him and they thank me to this day for my recommendation and are so happy with their results!!!
About Dr. Brian Dorner, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1255392247
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Ohio State University Hospital
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dorner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dorner accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dorner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dorner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dorner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.