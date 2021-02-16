Dr. Brian Domby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Domby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Domby, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Domby, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel and Adventhealth Zephyrhills.
Dr. Domby works at
Locations
-
1
Florida Medical Clinic - Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & Spine14547 Bruce B Downs Blvd Ste C, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 979-0440
-
2
Florida Medical Clinic - Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & Spine2352 Bruce B Downs Blvd Ste 102, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 979-0440
-
3
Florida Medical Clinic - Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & Spine2020 Town Center Blvd Ste D, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 979-0440
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
- Adventhealth Zephyrhills
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Domby?
Our family feels extremely lucky to have been referred to Dr. Domby. Our daughter is a nationally ranked junior tennis player who dislocated her patella and also suffered cartilage damage. Doc had a clear plan from the first meeting. Thoroughly went over the MRI with us, explained two different scenarios based on the MRI, and recommended his preferred remedy for each. Doc came to see us mid surgery to explain what he found, and most importantly what he felt was the best plan of attack. He strongly recommended the MACI to repair her cartilage & repair the patella tendon. Doc clearly stated there are other ways to repair the cartilage but he didn’t like them as much as MACI especially for young athletes. It’s been 14 months since her surgery and her recovery has been amazing to behold. Her knee is super strong and so is her confidence in her knee. Communication with staff and PT is stellar. (Aly Dhanani @ AdventHealth Wesley Chapel Rehab) Blessed to have Dr. Domby in our life!
About Dr. Brian Domby, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1801056627
Education & Certifications
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Domby has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Domby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Domby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Domby works at
Dr. Domby has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Domby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Domby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Domby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Domby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Domby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.