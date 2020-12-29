Dr. Brian Dolsey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dolsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Dolsey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Dolsey, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Magruder Hospital, McLaren St. Luke's, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, Promedica Charles And Virginia Hickman Hospital and ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital.
Dr. Dolsey works at
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology2940 N Mccord Rd, Toledo, OH 43615 Directions (419) 842-3000
-
2
ProMedica Physicians Cardiology501 Van Buren St Ste 202, Fostoria, OH 44830 Directions (419) 436-6622
-
3
ProMedica Physicians Cardiology615 Fulton St, Port Clinton, OH 43452 Directions (419) 734-3131
-
4
ProMedica Physicians Cardiology - Monroe730 N Macomb St Ste 429, Monroe, MI 48162 Directions (734) 457-5580
Hospital Affiliations
- Magruder Hospital
- McLaren St. Luke's
- ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
- Promedica Charles And Virginia Hickman Hospital
- ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dolsey?
Dr Dolsey has treated both my husband and myself for several years. We could not be more pleased! He is a fantastic doctor, excelling in all areas of cardiology. He definitely makes us both feel very secure and well cared for. He is tops in medicine and patient care!
About Dr. Brian Dolsey, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1508984956
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Michigan State University
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dolsey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dolsey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dolsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dolsey works at
Dr. Dolsey has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dolsey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dolsey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dolsey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dolsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dolsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.