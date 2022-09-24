Dr. Brian Doerr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doerr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Doerr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Brian K Doerr DPM PA14391 Metropolis Ave Ste 103, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 931-3668
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Doerr is fantastic! The day after my bunion surgery, he, himself, personally called me to see how I was doing.
About Dr. Brian Doerr, DPM
- Podiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1437153236
Education & Certifications
- Northwest Medical Center
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University of South Florida
- Foot Surgery and Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
