Overview

Dr. Brian Dodson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in State College, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Milton S Hershey Medical Center, Mount Nittany Medical Center and Upmc Williamsport.



Dr. Dodson works at Penn State Endoscopy Center in State College, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.