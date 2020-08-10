Dr. Dockery has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Dockery, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Dockery, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center and Cumberland Medical Center.
Locations
Tennessee Heart - Cookeville228 W 4th St Ste 200, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (931) 372-0405
Tennessee Heart - Crossville106 Henry Ave, Crossville, TN 38555 Directions (931) 783-4770
- 3 207 W Bockman Way, Sparta, TN 38583 Directions (931) 372-0405
Hospital Affiliations
- Cookeville Regional Medical Center
- Cumberland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dockery seems very caring, listens, spends a lot of time as needed, recommended him to my husband who also likes him a lot.
About Dr. Brian Dockery, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1083743413
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
