Overview

Dr. Brian Dockendorf, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center and Desoto Regional Health System.



Dr. Dockendorf works at Christus Schumpert Group in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.