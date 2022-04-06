Dr. Brian Dobozi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dobozi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Dobozi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brian Dobozi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.
Baptist Health Medical Group Gastroenterology3950 Kresge Way Ste 207, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
- Baptist Health Louisville
My Primary care doctor recommended him to me, thankfully, and he found out my problem was Celiac disease.
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1437157393
- Duke University Hospital
- U Of Ky
- U Of Ky
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Dr. Dobozi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dobozi has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dobozi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Dobozi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dobozi.
