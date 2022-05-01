Dr. Brian Do, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Do is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Do, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Do, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.
Locations
The Retina Group of Washington5454 Wisconsin Ave Ste 650, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 656-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Do was very thorough, compassionate and efficient in getting my treatement started. His step by step throughout the visit was very helpful in making me understand what would be happening next. He was highly recommended and I have full confidence in the treatment he has outlined to restore / repair my eyes. Thank you.
About Dr. Brian Do, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English, French
- 1073807681
Education & Certifications
- SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Do has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Do accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Do has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Do has seen patients for Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, Iridocyclitis and Chorioretinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Do on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Do speaks French.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Do. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Do.
