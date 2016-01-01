Dr. Brian Dixon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dixon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Brian Dixon, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth.
Dr. Dixon works at
Locations
Progressive Psychiatry - Fort Worth Office1307 8th Ave Ste 310, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (682) 200-1744
Progressive Psychiatry - Bailey Avenue Office550 Bailey Ave Ste 235, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Directions (682) 200-1744
Progressive Psychiatry, P.A.1001 12th Ave Ste 174, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (682) 200-1744
Progressive Psychiatry - Baylor PHP/IOP Program1400 8th Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (682) 200-1744
Progressive Psychiatry - Mansfield Office602 Strada Cir Ste 116, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (682) 200-1744
Progressive Psychiatry - Jones Center604 Strada Cir, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (682) 200-1744Monday8:00am - 5:15pmTuesday8:00am - 5:15pmWednesday8:00am - 5:15pmThursday8:00am - 5:15pmFriday8:00am - 5:15pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
About Dr. Brian Dixon, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1831352475
Education & Certifications
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
Dr. Dixon works at
Dr. Dixon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dixon.
