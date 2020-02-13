Dr. Dix has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Dix, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Dix, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Gulfport, MS. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Dix works at
Locations
1
Coastal Anesthesia Service PA3017 13th St, Gulfport, MS 39501 Directions (228) 831-0050
2
Memorial Surgery Center Gulf South1206 31st Ave, Gulfport, MS 39501 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dix is one of the few doctors in quite some time who has treated me that I truly felt gave a damn about my health and me getting better and ”not just moving-the-ball-all-over-the field”. Initial intake by staff, and Dr. Dix himself, was extremely thorough, comprehensive and unhurried and Dr. Dix, personally, spent a great deal of time explaining what he was prescribing and the chances of success. The results for me - extraordinary. What more can one say except that the entire staff is “top-drawer” too. About says it ....
About Dr. Brian Dix, DO
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1932215464
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
