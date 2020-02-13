See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Gulfport, MS
Dr. Brian Dix, DO

Pain Medicine
4 (16)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brian Dix, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Gulfport, MS. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Dix works at Jason V Smith MD in Gulfport, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Coastal Anesthesia Service PA
    3017 13th St, Gulfport, MS 39501 (228) 831-0050
  2
    Memorial Surgery Center Gulf South
    1206 31st Ave, Gulfport, MS 39501

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Pain

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 13, 2020
    Dr. Dix is one of the few doctors in quite some time who has treated me that I truly felt gave a damn about my health and me getting better and ”not just moving-the-ball-all-over-the field”. Initial intake by staff, and Dr. Dix himself, was extremely thorough, comprehensive and unhurried and Dr. Dix, personally, spent a great deal of time explaining what he was prescribing and the chances of success. The results for me - extraordinary. What more can one say except that the entire staff is “top-drawer” too. About says it ....
    Arry LeFeve — Feb 13, 2020
    About Dr. Brian Dix, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932215464
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dix has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dix has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dix has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dix on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Dix. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dix.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dix, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dix appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

