Overview

Dr. Brian Dierckman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brentwood, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED|Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center, Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Northridge Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Dierckman works at Elite Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center Brentwood in Brentwood, TN with other offices in Franklin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.